Trump and Zelensky meet at NATO summit

US President Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkey, Reuters reported. The conversation will take place on Wednesday, July 8, in Ankara, with the main goal being to discuss concrete steps to end the war in Ukraine.

Key details of the visit and the program

Trump's schedule : The US president arrives in Turkey on Tuesday, July 7. His first official meeting will be with the host – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

: The US president arrives in Turkey on Tuesday, July 7. His first official meeting will be with the host – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Other meetings : In addition to Zelensky, Trump is planning key talks with the new Syrian interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on Wednesday. An official press conference will be held after their conclusion.

: In addition to Zelensky, Trump is planning key talks with the new Syrian interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on Wednesday. An official press conference will be held after their conclusion. Previous Diplomacy: On Saturday, Trump held back-to-back phone calls with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House confirmed that after his meeting with the Ukrainian leader in Ankara, Trump intends to speak again with Putin to move the diplomatic process forward.

Tensions and topics of the summit

The administration in Washington stressed that Trump feels a “real sense of urgency“ in terms of ending the conflict, as the situation on the battlefield has remained stagnant in recent months. However, the meeting will take place against a backdrop of serious transatlantic tensions. The US leader is expected to personally press NATO allies to increase their defense spending, while disputes over the US-led war in Iran and Trump's claims to Greenland remain open.

Source: Reuters