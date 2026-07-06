Netanyahu had 'excellent relations with Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with American television Fox News that he supports „excellent relations“ with US President Donald Trump. The statement came as a direct response to media speculation about deepening tensions between the two leaders over the future of the Middle East conflicts and regional security.

In front of the American media, Netanyahu emphasized key points:

Full trust : In 99% of cases, the positions of both parties coincide completely.

: In 99% of cases, the positions of both parties coincide completely. Normal Differences : Like any close friendship or family, occasional disagreements are discussed completely openly.

: Like any close friendship or family, occasional disagreements are discussed completely openly. Strategic Alliance : The US has no greater ally than Israel, just as Israel has no more important partner than Washington.

: The US has no greater ally than Israel, just as Israel has no more important partner than Washington. Unity against Iran: The goal of the two countries remains identical – Tehran's complete abandonment of its nuclear program and the elimination of enriched uranium.

The Prime Minister's Office also confirmed that after a telephone conversation the two leaders agreed to official meeting in the US soon.

Escalation on the ground: Victim in the West Bank

In parallel with the diplomatic statements, the tension in the occupied territories claimed a new victim. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that A Palestinian teenager was shot by Israeli soldiers during an operation in the West Bank.

Incidents in the area have increased in recent weeks amid the continued Israeli presence in the security zones. Local sources describe the situation in the Palestinian territories as highly explosive, while the Israeli army continues its actions with the motive of security prevention.

Source: BTA, BNT