Fiery nightmare: Fires rage in Europe and the US

Southern Europe and the Western United States are trapped in a devastating wave of wildfires. The dangerous weather, reinforced by record temperatures and strong winds, has turned vast areas into ashes and required urgent action by international rescue services.

The situation in Europe: Evacuation in the Balkans and blocked Tour de France

The flames in southern Europe are rapidly covering new areas, affecting key tourist areas:

Greece : A state of emergency has been declared near Thessaloniki and the Halkidiki peninsula. A fire front at a recycling plant near Oreokastro has blanketed the area with toxic smoke, forcing the immediate evacuation of villages. Holidaymakers in the area, many of whom are Bulgarian and Serbian tourists , have been evacuated as a precaution. Authorities arrested a 76-year-old man for causing the fire through negligence.

: A state of emergency has been declared near Thessaloniki and the Halkidiki peninsula. A fire front at a recycling plant near Oreokastro has blanketed the area with toxic smoke, forcing the immediate evacuation of villages. Holidaymakers in the area, many of whom are , have been evacuated as a precaution. Authorities arrested a 76-year-old man for causing the fire through negligence. Portugal and Spain : In the Portuguese region of Vouzela, the element burned over 10,000 hectares . The country activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism. In Girona, Spain, a fire has consumed 2,200 hectares, blocked seven municipalities and led to the arrest of a worker who caused sparks on the side of the road.

: In the Portuguese region of Vouzela, the element burned over . The country activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism. In Girona, Spain, a fire has consumed 2,200 hectares, blocked seven municipalities and led to the arrest of a worker who caused sparks on the side of the road. France : The fire in the Pyrenees forced the authorities to take an unprecedented decision for Tour de France – Today's third stage of the iconic cycling race will be held entirely without spectators on the route in the affected French sections.

: The fire in the Pyrenees forced the authorities to take an unprecedented decision for – Today's third stage of the iconic cycling race will be held entirely without spectators on the route in the affected French sections. The Region: Large outbreaks are still raging on the Croatian island of Hvar and in Albania. The European Union has deployed its largest ever response operation, deploying hundreds of firefighters to the most critical points.

The situation in the US: Tragedy and state of emergency after July 4

In the United States, the combination of extreme drought, summer heat and fireworks during the 250th anniversary of Independence Day celebrations led to a critical fire outbreak:

National scale : National Interdepartmental Fire Center Report for 41 active megafire in the country. Since the beginning of the year, about 3.3 million acres have burned.

: National Interdepartmental Fire Center Report for in the country. Since the beginning of the year, about 3.3 million acres have burned. Colorado : Pozhart "Aspen Acres" (Aspen Acres) se prevurna in 7th nay-golyam in istorita na shchat, ashpelevayki nad 86,000 acres South of Colorado Springs. The situation has become more complicated due to the thunderstorm with strong winds up to 80 km/h, which will melt down. In the event of a disaster, California urgently sent assistance from technicians and firefighters to reinforcements in Colorado.

: Pozhart "Aspen Acres" (Aspen Acres) se prevurna in 7th nay-golyam in istorita na shchat, ashpelevayki nad South of Colorado Springs. The situation has become more complicated due to the thunderstorm with strong winds up to 80 km/h, which will melt down. In the event of a disaster, California urgently sent assistance from technicians and firefighters to reinforcements in Colorado. Utah : Huge fire Babylon Fire (Babylon Fire) is a borderline image of the house and the borrowing of 90 000 akra , като към този ча е с 0% localization .

: Huge fire Babylon Fire (Babylon Fire) is a borderline image of the house and the borrowing of , като към този ча е с . Victims: The fiery element, take your victims – Trima firefighters are stuck on the border between Colorado and Utah when suddenly faced with a fire front.

Forecasters in both Europe and the United States are warning that the weather ahead is extremely difficult to overcome.

Sources:BNT, DW, Associated Press, NIFC and NPR