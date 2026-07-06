Millions of Iranians filled the streets of Tehran for the culmination of a massive six-day mourning procession for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The ceremony, described by state media as the “funeral of the century”, is being held amid unprecedented geopolitical tensions and heightened security measures.

Funeral tension and mysterious absence

The body of the ayatollah, who was killed in joint US-Israeli air strikes in February, is on display in the Grand Mosque “Mosalla“ in the capital. During the official prayers, three of Khamenei's sons were seen in the front rows - Mostafa, Maysam and Massoud. However, the absence of his son and officially declared successor Mojtaba Khamenei made an extremely strong impression. According to sources in international media such as The Jerusalem Post and Al Jazeera, Mojtaba remains in hiding due to serious concerns for his security and threats from Israel to eliminate him.

The huge crowds in Tehran chant the traditional slogans “Death to America!“ and “Death to Israel!“, and speakers from the podium openly call for the death of US President Donald Trump in retaliation.

Trump's ultimatum and Iran's tough response

In parallel with the mourning events, US President Donald Trump escalated the pressure by setting a clear two-month deadline for the new Iranian leadership to conclude a new, stricter nuclear agreement. Washington warned of severe consequences if Iran did not suspend its nuclear program and stop attempts to block the Strait of Hormuz. While the funeral was going on, Trump said that the US was giving “one week off” Tehran's response was immediate and emphatic. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an official statement that the country would not negotiate under any external pressure, threats or ultimatums. Iran's military command further warned that any provocation during the mourning days would be met with a "firm and immediate response."

What's next?

July 6-7: The funeral procession continues through Tehran and will head to the holy Shiite city of Qom.

The funeral procession continues through Tehran and will head to the holy Shiite city of Qom. July 8: The casket will pass through the Shiite holy cities of Karbala and Najaf in neighboring Iraq.

The casket will pass through the Shiite holy cities of Karbala and Najaf in neighboring Iraq. July 9: Ali Khamenei's official funeral in his hometown of Mashhad.

Source: BNT, CNN and Reuters