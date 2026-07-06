Israeli Cabinet Openly Blames Supreme Court

Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet unanimously adopted a resolution that officially refuses to recognize a Supreme Court decision. The magistrates ordered the Second Television and Radio Authority (the media regulator) to continue working and making decisions. This happened despite the resignations of members, who left the council without a legal quorum. The Supreme Court suspected that the resignations were aimed at deliberately sabotaging the regulator.

However, the government declared the court's decision "null and void". A statement by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi and Justice Minister Yariv Levin stated that judges have no right to violate the law, and the regulator's decisions will henceforth be “useless“.

The hidden stake: Control of the airwaves

According to analysts and the Union of Journalists in Israel, political pressure has two clear goals:

Channel 13 : Stopping the deal to sell the Netanyahu-critical TV to a group of tech entrepreneurs.

: Stopping the deal to sell the Netanyahu-critical TV to a group of tech entrepreneurs. Channel 14: Maintaining regulatory relief and subsidies for pro-government right-wing media.

Political reactions and the threat of anarchy

President Yitzhak Herzog warned that disobedience to the court is „a red line that should not be crossed under any circumstances“. Opposition leader Yair Lapid was even more harsh, describing the cabinet as „illegal“ and destroying the foundations of democracy. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that such behavior leads to direct anarchy in the streets and the collapse of the state.

Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs tried to tone down the rhetoric on the social network X. He said that this was not a rebellion, but a "sharp criticism" and an intention to legally challenge. So far, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has personally remained silent. Legal experts, however, are categorical - Israel has entered its most serious constitutional crisis. Early parliamentary elections in the country are expected in September or October.

Source: Reuters and The Times of Israel