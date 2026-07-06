Gaza Turnaround: "Hamas Handing Over Power?

Intense international talks in Egypt took a key turn this morning after the Islamist movement “Hamas“ announced its readiness to dissolve its governing committee for civilian rule in the Gaza Strip.

The position, revealed by Arab and Israeli media, is intended to clear the way for the entry of a non-partisan committee of technocrats to take over the civil administration in coordination with the Palestinian Authority.

The peace process, which is being conducted under Egyptian, Qatari and Turkish mediation, is based on the international plan to end the conflict. However, the negotiations on the so-called “second phase“ are facing serious agreement on the future disarmament of the enclave.

The main highlights of the negotiations:

Handover of power: “Hamas“ is dismantling its structures that have governed Gaza since 2007 to allow a new Civilian Administrative Committee, headed by Ali Shaat (with close ties to the Palestinian Authority), to take control of ministries and services.

“Hamas“ is dismantling its structures that have governed Gaza since 2007 to allow a new Civilian Administrative Committee, headed by Ali Shaat (with close ties to the Palestinian Authority), to take control of ministries and services. The weapons dispute: The biggest disagreement remains the security clause. “Hamas“ categorically refuses to directly surrender or hand over its arsenal to Israel. The organization insists on a gradual and gradual “disarmament“ under the auspices of a neutral Palestinian authority.

The biggest disagreement remains the security clause. “Hamas“ categorically refuses to directly surrender or hand over its arsenal to Israel. The organization insists on under the auspices of a neutral Palestinian authority. Israeli demands: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to insist that the full reconstruction of Gaza will not begin without categorically disarm the enclave and eliminate the security threat.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to insist that the full reconstruction of Gaza will not begin without and eliminate the security threat. International presence: The arrival of international representatives, including the Peace Board led by Nikolay Mladenov, is expected in Cairo to finalize the parameters for the deployment of International Stabilization Forces in the areas from which Israel must withdraw.

The symbolic step of “Hamas“ to dissolve the internal committees is defined by experts as a diplomatic maneuver to transfer pressure on Israel, while the humanitarian crisis on the coast requires immediate activation of the reconstruction phase.

Източник: Служба за новини на „Ашарк Ал-Аусат“ (Asharq Al-Awsat) / „Хаарец“ (Haaretz)