Netanyahu: Christians in Lebanon Demand Annexation from Israel

In an interview with the American television channel Fox News on the show “The Sunday Briefing“, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that some Christian villages in southern Lebanon have asked to be officially annexed by Israel to protect them from “Hezbollah fanatics“.
Key facts so far:
- Netanyahu's claims: The Prime Minister emphasized that Israel protects its friends, and in particular Christians, in the Middle East. According to him, interest in integration into Israel has also been expressed by Druze, Sunnis and even some Shiites who want to "liberate Lebanon". However, Netanyahu did not name specific village names and did not provide direct evidence for his words.
- Categorical rejection by Lebanon: The Lebanese side reacted immediately to the provocation. Local authorities in southern Lebanon, quoted by Le Monde, described his words as unthinkable. Hanna al-Amil, mayor of the Christian village of Rmeish, said that 15 Christian villages have already issued a joint statement denying the rumors. They declare complete loyalty to the Lebanese flag and national identity.
- Conflict context: The statement comes against the backdrop of a fragile agreement reached in late June with the mediation of the United States. Despite this, Israel continues to occupy about 620 sq km in southern Lebanon. The head of the Israeli army, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, confirmed from Beaufort Castle that the offensive against Hezbollah will continue without compromise.
- Diplomatic tension with the US: During the same interview, Netanyahu downplayed criticism from US President Donald Trump, who had earlier called him "crazy" over the escalation in Lebanon, and said the Israeli leader "knows who's boss". Netanyahu commented that their relationship is excellent and differences are discussed openly.
Source: Fox News, Le Monde and Middle East Eye