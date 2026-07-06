Night offensive: Moscow and Samara under the sights

Ukrainian drones carried out another series of air strikes on targets on Russian territory tonight. The main focus of the strikes was the Moscow region.

Early in the morning, the threat expanded deeper into the country, affecting the Samara region.

Key events from last night include:

Attack on Moscow : Russia's air defenses have shot down 11 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the approaches to the Russian capital, according to information from Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. As of 5:30 a.m., there were no official reports of serious damage or casualties on the ground in the Moscow region.

: Russia's air defenses have shot down (UAVs) on the approaches to the Russian capital, according to information from Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. As of 5:30 a.m., there were no official reports of serious damage or casualties on the ground in the Moscow region. Sky closure over Samara : Around 4:00 in the morning, a threat of drone strikes was declared in the Samara region. At 6:00 local time, an emergency regime of "Kilim" (Carpet) was introduced in the area of Kurumoch Airport. The airspace is closed at all altitudes, which led to delays in a number of civil flights.

: Around 4:00 in the morning, a threat of drone strikes was declared in the Samara region. At 6:00 local time, an emergency regime of "Kilim" (Carpet) was introduced in the area of Kurumoch Airport. The airspace is closed at all altitudes, which led to delays in a number of civil flights. Warnings in Leningrad Region: Authorities in Leningrad Region also announced readiness for possible attacks and local disruptions in mobile networks for security purposes.

The airstrikes are taking place in parallel with a massive Russian missile and drone offensive against the Ukrainian capital Kiev, which began in the same midnight hours.

Sources: Telegram, Interfax Russia, News.ru and CityTraffic