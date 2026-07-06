Russia issued a direct warning to Latvia that the country is seriously mistaken if it expects to participate in attacks on Russian territory under NATO cover without this leading to serious consequences for it. The statement was made by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin in an interview with RIA Novosti.

According to Galuzin, the Baltic states, and in particular Latvia, have already provided air corridors for Ukrainian drones that attacked Russian infrastructure. As an additional "provocation" he outlined Latvia's plans to build a joint factory with Ukraine for the production of military drones near the Russian border. The Russian diplomat stressed that such actions are fully consistent with Riga's hostile course and are aimed solely at militarizing the region.

Tensions along the Moscow-Riga axis have escalated significantly in recent months. Earlier, Russian foreign intelligence made allegations that specialized bases for Ukrainian attacks are being prepared on Latvian territory. In turn, the authorities in Latvia and Ukraine categorically reject the Russian accusations. They define them as a massive disinformation campaign by the Kremlin, aimed at justifying Moscow's hybrid attacks in the Baltic region.

Source: RIA Novosti