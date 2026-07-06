Washington demanded a defensive strategy from Ukraine

US Vice President J.D. Vance said in an interview with The Sunday Times that the White House opposes large-scale offensive operations by Kiev.

He argued Washington's position with the need for a diplomatic solution and highlighted the failed Ukrainian counteroffensive of the summer of 2023, which he called a “strategic and tactical disaster“, imposed at the time by the Joe Biden administration.

According to Vance, the modern battlefield, dominated by drones and surveillance systems, makes defense much more effective than offense. He stressed that Russia's offensive capabilities have now been reduced to almost zero, as Moscow pays a huge price for every square kilometer.

The United States and NATO are encouraging Kiev to focus on holding the lines, which Vance said will create the necessary space to finalize negotiations and end the conflict.

Source: The Sunday Times, Ukrainska Pravda