Israel: US has no greater ally than us

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the US has no greater ally than Israel and that Israel has no greater ally than the US. He also claimed to have "excellent relations" with US President Donald Trump, despite their disagreements.

"In 99 percent of cases we get along. But like in any family and like in any close friendship, sometimes there are disagreements and we discuss them openly," Netanyahu said.

He denied that the disagreements involved different goals regarding Iran, telling Fox that the US and Israel "have the same goal".

"We want Iran to give up its nuclear weapons program. We want to see the enriched nuclear material removed. We want to see the nuclear enrichment sites dismantled," Netanyahu said.

He went on to say that regardless of the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran, as long as he is prime minister, Iran will not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

When asked what he would say to critics who accuse Israel of being in a permanent state of war, Netanyahu denied the claim, pointing to the "Abraham" accords and the recently signed agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

"We have signed four peace agreements with President Trump. We did that with the "Abraham" accords," Netanyahu said.

He believes the agreement with Lebanon has shown that there is potential for signing more peace agreements in the future.