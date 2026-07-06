Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the United States has no right to impose its will on others, suggesting that Washington should first solve its own problems at home.

"The United States and the White House have no right to impose their will on others. Let them first sort out the mess at home", Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel, quoted by "Interfax".

"The United States has turned 250 years old. Is it an example to follow or an "evil empire"? In my opinion, neither one nor the other, he noted. But here's what most countries on the planet agree on: America has no right to make decisions for others. "Every country - small or large - can solve its own problems," he said.