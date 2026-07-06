The price of buying out military service in Turkey has reached 8,827 euros

The price of buying out the six-month mandatory conscription military service in Turkey has reached 472,653 liras (8,827 euros), the BBC reported, BTA reported.

Each year in January and July, the authorities index the amount of buying out military service according to inflation, the agency notes. This month, it increased by 13.52 percent and from 416,361 liras (7,777 euros) it increased to 472,653 liras (8,827 euros).

Applications for military service redemption are made through the government's electronic portal or in person, in the country's military districts, and approved candidates are expected to serve only 28 days, during which they are subject to basic military training.

Regular military service in the country is set at six months for conscripts and up to one year for reserve officers.

The practice of military service redemption in Turkey has been applied intermittently at various times since 1987, and in its current form has existed since 2019.

According to the annual ranking “Global Firepower“ (GFP) for 2026, which estimates the conventional military power of 145 countries around the world and is based on statistical data, the size of the Turkish army is between 480,000 and 550,000 people. Turkey, which ranks ninth in the world in terms of military power and has the second largest army in NATO, has an additional 380,000 reservists and a mobilization potential of one million.