Escalation: Tanker, drones over Moscow and riots in Kiev

As the Black Sea boils after an attack on a Greek ship carrying Russian oil, a political crisis is brewing in Ukraine, and Moscow reports dozens of downed UAVs.

The situation in the conflict zone between Russia and Ukraine has sharply escalated in recent hours. Commercial shipping in the Black Sea is at serious risk, while airstrikes and political tensions in Kiev reach new heights.

Black Sea Strike: Russian Oil Tanker Attacked

The Greek oil tanker Skiros, carrying crude oil of Russian origin, was attacked in the Black Sea, the global agency Bloomberg (bloomberg.com) reported. The incident occurred near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) sea terminal near Novorossiysk. The Suezmax-class vessel has a capacity to transport about 1 million barrels.

According to information from the management company, based in Athens, no crew members were injured in the attack and no oil spill was detected. This strike ends the nearly three-week truce in the area. Previously, Ukraine had made a commitment to the United States not to attack CPC infrastructure and non-Russian ships, as long as they were not carrying Russian cargo. A source from the General Staff of Ukraine told the UNIAN agency (unn.ua) that at the moment “there is no data to comment on the topic“.

Tragedy in Zaporozhye and a massive attack on Moscow

Inland from Ukraine, Russian forces launched a drone strike on a summer residence (sadove tovarishestvo) in the city of Zaporozhye. The head of the Zaporozhye Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov (pravda.com.ua), confirmed on his Telegram channel that two people were killed in the attack - a 43-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman. A fire broke out at the scene, and the local municipality of Kushugum was left without electricity.

At the same time, the Russian capital became the target of a massive air strike. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that air defense forces have shot down at least 23 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) flying towards the metropolis. Some of the debris fell in the Moscow Ring Road (MKAD), and flight restrictions were temporarily imposed at the Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports, Interfax (interfax.ru) reported.

Kiev on the brink: 33 days of protests and fear of a cold winter

In the Ukrainian capital itself, huge domestic political tensions are rising. For 33 consecutive days, citizens and veterans have been protesting en masse on the streets of Kiev demanding the return of Mikhail Fedorov to the post of Minister of Defense, Deutsche Welle (dw.com/ru) reports. Protesters gathered at the Arch of Freedom and marched to Ivan Franko Square, demanding the resignation of the new leadership and the continuation of military reforms. The unrest escalated just before the resumption of the Verkhovna Rada sessions on August 18.

Against the backdrop of these upheavals, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko made a worrying statement about the upcoming heating season. Speaking to TASS (tass.ru), Klitschko admitted that the city was preparing for an “extremely difficult winter.” The authorities are experiencing a serious shortage of time and resources, with only about 50% of the planned repairs to the capital’s colossal district heating system having been completed to date. The main task now is the urgent construction of a backup heat supply system.