World shake-up: Trump suffers record slump, Xi Jinping moves against US

The world is facing a major political and economic transformation. While US President Donald Trump struggles with historically low trust at home, diplomatic moves with China and North Korea, combined with an escalating trade war with Canada, are reshaping the global order.

Meanwhile, the technological revolution has reached the heart of US lawmaking.

Historic low: Donald Trump's approval rating has collapsed to 33%

Donald Trump's administration is under unprecedented pressure after the latest joint Reuters/Ipsos poll recorded a record drop in trust for the US head of state. His approval rating has fallen to a critical 33% - the lowest level since the beginning of his second presidential term.

The main reasons for public discontent are the ongoing military conflict in Iran and the sharp rise in fuel prices and the cost of living. For the first time in nearly a decade, US voters indicated in a Reuters/Ipsos survey that they see the Democratic Party as a more reliable economic manager than the Republicans.

🇰🇵 Dialogue with Pyongyang: Kim Jong-un responded to Washington's offer

Amid the domestic political crisis, President Trump announced to journalists in the Oval Office an important step on the international stage. He confirmed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had responded to his offer to resume direct diplomatic talks. Trump described this as a “very positive development”, but the White House has so far declined to provide further details about the content of the message.

To demonstrate goodwill and stimulate dialogue, Trump has already ordered the Pentagon and Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett to significantly reduce the scale of joint military exercises with South Korea. According to an analysis by the media giant CNN, this move raises serious concerns among the US's Asian allies about the reliability of Washington as a security partner.

🇨🇳 Beijing's move: Xi Jinping skips the UN General Assembly

The deteriorating diplomatic environment is also reinforced by exclusive information from Politico. According to diplomatic sources in the media, Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not make the expected speech to the UN General Assembly in New York during his upcoming visit to the United States.

Instead, Xi Jinping will focus entirely on the bilateral summit with Donald Trump at the White House, scheduled for September 24. International analysts told Politico that skipping the UN podium deprives China of the opportunity to position itself as a global leader amid the US's engagement with the conflict in Iran, but at the same time saves Trump the uncomfortable contrast between Beijing's globalist vision and the isolationist policy of “America First“.

🇨🇦 Trade War: US and Canada at a Dead End on Auto Tariffs

Economic Tensions Along the Washington – Axis Ottawa is at a boiling point. Bloomberg News reported that negotiations between the United States and Canada have completely stalled due to irreconcilable differences over tariffs on the auto sector. There are less than 36 hours left until massive U.S. tariffs of 50% on Canadian goods (including cars, dairy products and alcohol), scheduled for August 19, take effect.

The Canadian team, led by Trade Minister Dominique LeBlanc and chief negotiator Janice Charette, is pushing for auto tariffs to be reduced to 10%. President Trump and his trade representative, Jamieson Greer, are adamant about a minimum threshold of 15% and are demanding that Ottawa drop all of its countermeasures. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that he will hold an emergency conversation with Trump in an attempt to avoid a full-scale trade war, Bloomberg reports.

🤖 Tech Shock: AI “Sludge“ Floods US Congress

Technology has also caused an institutional crisis in Washington. A Politico investigation revealed that the Office of Legislative Counsel to the US House of Representatives is literally flooded with a wave of bills generated entirely with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Experts describe the situation as “AI slop“ because the computer-generated texts submitted by congressmen are full of factual errors, wrong definitions and incorrect references to the US Penal Code. The workload of legal advisers has tripled, as they are forced to spend days correcting software misunderstandings before the texts reach a vote. Representatives of the POPVOX Foundation warn Politico that applying imperfect technology directly to laws poses a huge risk of institutional collapse.