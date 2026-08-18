Geopolitical tensions: Europe at risk of war

As Poland prepares for conflict, Finland calls for dialogue with Russia, and Ukraine seeks billions in financial aid from the West

🔎 New challenges to European security

The geopolitical situation in Europe remains critical, marked by conflicting diplomatic signals and increased military preparations. In the early hours of August 18, 2026, leading European countries are taking radically different approaches to the Kremlin – from calls for diplomacy to real preparations for a potential armed clash.

➡️ Poland is preparing for war, Berlin responds to Lavrov

Poland's Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk made a startling statement that the country is actively preparing for a possible war with Russia in the energy and infrastructure sectors. According to the official comment to the news agency Polsat News, although Moscow is not currently ready for a direct clash with NATO, large-scale hybrid provocations by the Kremlin could happen within a few months.

In parallel, Germany reacted sharply to the words of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov regarding a “fierce response“ against Kiev's allies. Berlin stressed that the threats will not weaken support for Ukraine, but increase vigilance regarding cyberattacks and sabotage.

💡 Stubb called for open channels; Italy rejected interference

Against this backdrop, Finnish President Alexander Stubb expressed a more moderate position in an interview with the Italian publication Corriere della Sera. Stubb advised European countries to be open to direct communication with Russia and take the initiative, rather than waiting for possible negotiations between Washington and Moscow.

At the same time, Italy tried to ease tensions after Defense Minister Guido Crosetto categorically rejected the possibility of Russia being involved in the recent explosion at the KNDS ammunition factory in Colleferro. To the agency Adnkronos Crosetto said the incident was being viewed solely as an internal technical issue, not as a Russian hybrid attack.

📊 The Economic Front: Grain Transit and $101 Billion for Ukraine

Moldova President Maia Sandu explained to local media why it is extremely profitable for Chisinau to facilitate the rail transit of Ukrainian grain to the Romanian port of Constanta. The Moldovan government, quoted by Reuters, approved a 50% discount on fees, which will allow the country to earn millions of euros in transit fees and relieve its own logistics infrastructure without threatening prices for local farmers.

Ukraine itself is experiencing a serious shortage of funds and has officially included in its government program a plan to attract huge financial assistance from the West. According to official data released by the TASS/APA agency, Kiev intends to secure a total of $101 billion in support for the period 2026-2027 ($49 billion for 2026 and $52 billion for 2027), which will come mainly from the European Union, the IMF and the World Bank to cover the record budget deficit and defense needs.