Prime Minister Radev met with Turkish President Erdogan ahead of the NATO summit

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev met today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the “Beştepe“ presidential complex in the Turkish capital, the press center of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party, of which Erdogan is also chairman, reported BTA. The Bulgarian Prime Minister arrived in Ankara for the NATO summit on July 7 and 8.

This is the first meeting that Erdogan is holding before the upcoming NATO summit, Turkish media noted. Later today, the Turkish president will also meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The Bulgarian delegation that met with the Turkish president also included Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Aleksandar Pulev, Minister of Energy Iva Petrova, and Minister of Transport Georgi Peev. On the Turkish side, the meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, and Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Upon his arrival in Ankara, Rumen Radev was welcomed at the airport by Turkish Trade Minister Umer Bolat.

“I welcomed Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev in Ankara, who arrived in our country to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan“, the Turkish Trade Minister wrote on his official profile.

The Bulgarian delegation also discussed bilateral relations with Bolat.

“We are determined to build on the relations between Turkey and Bulgaria, which are based on strong neighborliness, mutual trust, and common benefits, as well as to bring our relations to the forefront in all areas, emphasizing trade, investment, transport, and energy“, said Umer Bolat.

He assured that common activities will continue to contribute to the stability and well-being of the region.