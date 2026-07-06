Trump: Resolving the conflict in Ukraine is "closer than people realize"

United States President Donald Trump said that resolving the conflict in Ukraine is "closer than people realize" and that the topic will be discussed during the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey. This was reported by Reuters, quoted by BTA.

According to Trump, both Russia and Ukraine are interested in ending the war.

„President (of Russia Vladimir) Putin wants this to end. "I'm telling you very categorically," the American leader told reporters at the White House.

Trump also described the phone call he had with the Russian president over the weekend as positive.

“A good phone call“, he said. “He wants to end this. And Ukraine wants to end this. And we're negotiating.“

The American president added that he believes Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky also wants the conflict to end as soon as possible.

“We'll go to the NATO summit and talk about it there“, Trump said, expressing hope that an agreement to end the war can be reached.