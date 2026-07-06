Taiwan opens new office in Phoenix, Arizona

Taiwan will open a new office in Phoenix, Arizona, to expand cooperation with the United States in the areas of economy, technology, education and supply chains, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

In an official statement, the ministry said that Phoenix is becoming an increasingly important technology center thanks to the growing investment of the Taiwanese semiconductor industry in the region.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plays a key role in this – the world's largest contract semiconductor manufacturer, whose Arizona manufacturing complex is attracting more Taiwanese suppliers to set up bases in the region.

TSMC's first Arizona factory began mass production in the fourth quarter of 2024. Construction of the second factory is now complete, with production expected to begin in the second half of 2027, and a third factory is under construction.

Earlier this year, Taiwan and the city of Phoenix signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at training highly skilled personnel and expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence-based industries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not specify when the new representative office would begin operations.

Once opened, the Phoenix office will become Taiwan's 14th representative office in the United States, joining those in Washington, New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Seattle, Houston, Chicago, Honolulu, Denver, Miami and Guam.

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) welcomed the decision, saying it was a testament to the strength, depth and sustainable development of the US-Taiwan partnership.

According to the institute, Arizona is establishing itself as a dynamic hub for Taiwan's high-tech industry in the United States, attracting more supply chain companies and strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the fields of semiconductors and cutting-edge technologies.