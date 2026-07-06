Trump issues new warning to Iran: Either deal or 'finish the job'

US President Donald Trump said Washington would reach a deal with Iran or "finish the job", again warning of possible military action. His statement comes amid continued tensions between the two countries and a lack of progress in the latest round of indirect talks, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Indirect talks between the US and Iran ended last week with no public signs of a breakthrough, despite a 60-day ceasefire in place. It was agreed to create conditions for diplomatic talks after US and Israeli strikes that escalated the conflict with Tehran.

„We will either make a deal or finish the job. And it won't be hard to finish the job. I'd rather make a deal because I don't want to hurt 91 million people," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House.

The US president added that the US has the capabilities to deal serious damage to Iran's infrastructure.

“We can destroy their bridges in an hour, we can cut off their energy supply... They don't have any money anymore. We haven't given them any money“, Trump added.

According to Washington, the 60-day truce is aimed at restoring diplomatic dialogue and preventing Iran from developing a nuclear arsenal. So far, however, the talks have shown no signs of progress towards a lasting agreement.