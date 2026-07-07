Over the past 24 hours, Russia has carried out another devastating air campaign against Ukraine, aimed directly at the capital Kiev and its surroundings.

According to local authorities and rescue services, the attack with dozens of ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones was at least 20 people died, and more than 80 citizens were injured.

Scale of the strike: According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defenses shot down hundreds of air targets. However, the problem turned out to be the heavy ballistic missiles (including the “Zircon“), which managed to overcome the defensive wall.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defenses shot down hundreds of air targets. However, the problem turned out to be the heavy ballistic missiles (including the “Zircon“), which managed to overcome the defensive wall. Damage: Rockets fell in residential areas, including the „Podolsky“ and „Darnytsky“ neighborhoods. Nearly 130 buildings were destroyed or partially damaged. Firefighters and rescuers worked at more than 20 critical locations simultaneously.

Rockets fell in residential areas, including the „Podolsky“ and „Darnytsky“ neighborhoods. Nearly 130 buildings were destroyed or partially damaged. Firefighters and rescuers worked at more than 20 critical locations simultaneously. Government reaction: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko declared an official day of mourning in memory of the dead. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again made a critical appeal to Western allies. He emphasized that as long as Patriot anti-missile systems remain in storage in Europe and the United States, Russia will continue to kill civilians with impunity.

Historic breakthrough: Ukrainian strike 2,700 km in Siberia

In an unprecedented and asymmetric response, Ukrainian special operations forces carried out the farthest air strike since the beginning of the conflict. Technologically modified Ukrainian long-range drones flew record-breaking 2,700 kilometers behind the front line to strike the heart of Russia's oil industry in Siberia.

Target: The attack targeted the Omsk Oil Refinery, owned by “Gazprom Neft“. This is the most powerful refinery in the Russian Federation with an annual capacity of over 21 million tons of crude oil.

The attack targeted the Omsk Oil Refinery, owned by “Gazprom Neft“. This is the most powerful refinery in the Russian Federation with an annual capacity of over 21 million tons of crude oil. Strategic significance: The plant in Omsk was the last one left unsealed golyama refinery from „Top 10“ to Russia. It is a heavy supplier of aviation kerosene, gasoline and diesel for the Russian army.

The plant in Omsk was the last one left unsealed golyama refinery from „Top 10“ to Russia. It is a heavy supplier of aviation kerosene, gasoline and diesel for the Russian army. Official positions:Governor of the Omsk region Vitaly Khotsenko reprimanded for the attack. That said, the anti-aircraft system was selected and drowned out a lot of the aparatitis, but the emergency equipment is working hard for the assessment on the bristles. Spored military analyzers, tozi capacity in Ukraine and udrya delboko in Siberia exchanged the logistics for the military machine on the Kremlin, which evening suffering from serious anxiety did not reach Goriva.

Diplomatic echo: The onslaught of the attack on NATO

Escalation of events in the key political moment – An hour before the meeting at the summit of NATO. Liderite se sabirat, kato se ochakva Volodymyr Zelensky and hold a personal meeting with the president at SASCH Donald Trump, for yes they will discuss the strategic officer selected and the opportunity for stopping the war. The chairman of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stops the Russian attacks and declares that they will quickly try to ally and strengthen the Ukrainian sky.