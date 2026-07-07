Iran sends Ali Khamenei with a million-strong procession, Trump threatens to "finish the job" OVERVIEW

Iran has sent off its longtime supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with a massive funeral procession in Tehran, drawing millions of Iranians, after his funeral was postponed for more than four months due to the ensuing war. Khamenei was killed on February 28, 2026, in a joint US-Israeli airstrike. The ceremony comes amid a fragile ceasefire and a sharp ultimatum from US President Donald Trump, who announced a freeze on peace talks until July 9. He warned Iran that the US would either make a final deal or "finish the job" by military means.

A million-strong march and calls for revenge in Tehran

The mourning ceremonies, which began on Saturday and will continue until July 9, turned the streets of the Iranian capital into a sea of black clothes and red flags symbolizing blood revenge.