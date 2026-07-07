From deadly heatwave to water chaos: Torrential rains and flash floods have blocked the Northeast and New York

The Northeastern United States and the metropolis of New York are experiencing a sharp and dangerous turn in weather after a devastating “heat dome“ was shattered by powerful thunderstorms and torrential rains. The extreme heat around July 4th gave way to flash floods that turned streets into rivers, blocked transportation infrastructure, and prompted emergency warnings for millions of citizens.

Heatwave Death Toll: Over 25 Dead in New Jersey

Before the floods, the East Coast was gripped by a historic heatwave with extreme temperatures.

Records : Airport “La Guardia“ in New York reported record 104°F (40°C) , and Central Park crossed the 100°F mark for the first time in over a decade.

: Airport “La Guardia“ in New York reported record , and Central Park crossed the 100°F mark for the first time in over a decade. Victims : New Jersey health authorities are investigating at least 25 deaths (with later data pointing to 29) directly related to the heat. Most of the deceased were found in homes without air conditioning or on the street.

: New Jersey health authorities are investigating (with later data pointing to 29) directly related to the heat. Most of the deceased were found in homes without air conditioning or on the street. Events Canceled: Key events for the 250th anniversary of the United States, including the Philadelphia parade, have been canceled due to a real health risk.

Water Apocalypse: Torrential Rains, Blocked Transportation, and Collapsed Roofs

The weekend's passage of a warm front has triggered a series of intense storms. The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flash flood warnings affecting over 34 million people from Delaware to Connecticut.

Хаос по летищата : Проливните дъждове доведоха до стотици отменени полети и хиляди закъснения на ключови летища, включително „Нюарк Либърти“ в Ню Джърси.

: Проливните дъждове доведоха до и хиляди закъснения на ключови летища, включително „Нюарк Либърти“ в Ню Джърси. Градски транспорт и инфраструктура : Част от линиите на метрото в Ню Йорк бяха наводнени или временно затворени, а десетки автомобили останаха блокирани по залетите градски артерии.

: Част от линиите на метрото в Ню Йорк бяха наводнени или временно затворени, а десетки автомобили останаха блокирани по залетите градски артерии. Материални щети: В Ню Джърси обилните валежи предизвикаха срутване на покрив на търговски обект. Повалени дървета и скъсани електропроводи оставиха близо 370 000 до 450 000 потребители без електричество в засегнатите източни региони.

Синоптиците предвиждат постепенно нормализиране на температурите в Североизтока до обичайните за лятото стойности, но предупреждават, че рискът от локални наводнения остава висок, докато тежкият влажен въздух не се изтегли напълно.