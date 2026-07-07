New escalation in the Strait of Hormuz: Unknown projectile hits oil tanker near Oman

An oil tanker was hit by an “unidentified projectile“ while sailing south east of the city of Lima, Oman, in the strategic Strait of Hormuz area. The attack took place 8 nautical miles (about 15 kilometers) from the coast. It caused a fire on board the vessel. British Maritime Operations Service (UKMTO) confirmed the incident and specified that the impact was on the port side of the ship.

There are currently no reports of casualties or injuries among the crew. Ship safety systems and coastguards are not reporting any fuel spills or environmental pollution in the area of the incident.

Context and geopolitical tensions

The incident occurs at a time of extremely heightened tension along one of the most important routes for global oil supplies, through which about 20% of the world's crude oil exports pass. While no one has yet officially claimed responsibility for the attack, the incident followed a direct warning from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iranian forces have said any ship not using Tehran's approved route will face an "immediate and powerful" response.

The Strait of Hormuz region is the scene of constant clashes and blockades. The United States insists on freedom of navigation under international maritime law, while Iran seeks to impose increased control over the waterway. The UKMTO agency has urged all commercial vessels in the region to sail with caution and to immediately report any suspicious activity.