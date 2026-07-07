Last night, the Russian city Kursk was the target of an air attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). According to an official statement by the governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Khinshtein, local air defense systems shot down several drones over the city. Despite their interception, falling debris and direct hits caused material damage in various parts of the city.

Basic incident details

High-rise building hit : One of the drones crashed directly into the technical floor of a high-rise residential building located on Prospect “Vyacheslav Klykova“ .

: One of the drones crashed directly into the technical floor of a high-rise residential building located on . Damage to the private sector : The governor confirmed material damage to several private houses in different districts of Kursk.

: The governor confirmed material damage to several private houses in different districts of Kursk. No casualties: According to preliminary information from emergency services, the attack no civilians were injured or killed.

Response of authorities and rescue services

Vednaga trace of the incident na mestata na padaniyata sa izprateni ekipi na Ministryto na izvänrednit situation (Ministry of Emergency Situations data-complete="true" data-copy-service-computed-style="font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif, "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);" data-processed="true" data-sfc-cb="" data-sfc-root="ep" jsaction="" jscontroller="zYmgkd#vvzi1e" jsuid="Q5y7Mb_1j">Rosguardand police. According to the order against the governor, the deputy was pressed and indignant Oleg Goryachev, както и кметът на град Курск Evgeny Maslov.

In the Supreme Court, a commission has been specially appointed to examine the area, to assess the exact size of the material of the brush and to organize the activities. Vlast prizovovah local residents and preserve calm and strictness and spazvat measure for safety when exposed to airborne danger.