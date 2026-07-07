Under the control of the US, not Denmark! The Greenland case has damaged relations between Washington and NATO

The issue of control of Greenland has damaged relations between the US and NATO. This was stated by US President Donald Trump before the NATO summit in Ankara, quoted by "Reuters".

He once again insisted that Greenland should be under the control of the US, not Denmark.

"It has damaged my relations with NATO because Greenland does not help Denmark. Denmark does not spend money to actually help Greenland, but it is important to the United States and is surrounded by Chinese and Russian ships - and this will not be the case," Trump is categorical.

We recall that Donald Trump's request to control Greenland caused tension between Washington, Copenhagen and NATO, with the countries in the Alliance insisting that the Arctic island should remain Danish territory.

Greenland has also repeatedly expressed its dissatisfaction with the US president's request, whose main motive is that the island is important for the security of his country due to the presence of China and Russia.

Since the beginning of 2026, Greenland and the US have been negotiating the status of the island and Washington's access to it, including military access.