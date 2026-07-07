Marine Le Pen confirms: I will run for president of France!

The leader of the French far-right Marine Le Pen said that she will run for president of France in the 2027 elections, world agencies reported, quoted by BTA.

Earlier today, Le Pen was sentenced to wear an electronic bracelet as part of her sentence in a case for misappropriation of European Union funds.

However, the court's decision does not deprive her of the opportunity to participate in the presidential race.

So far, she has appeared in elections three times as a presidential candidate.

The court has yet to determine the manner and term of execution of her sentence. Le Pen said she would appeal the decision to France's highest court.