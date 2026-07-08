Russia says it intercepted 415 Ukrainian drones last night

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 415 Ukrainian drones over regions of Russia and the waters of the Azov and Black Seas last night, TASS reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, BTA reported.

"This night, from 20:00 Moscow time on July 7 to 08:00 Moscow time on July 8, air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 415 Ukrainian unmanned aircraft of the aircraft type over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Vologda, Voronezh, Vladimir, Kursk, Lipetsk, Orel, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Saratov and Tula regions, as well as over Moscow region, Krasnodar region (. . .), the Republic of Tatarstan and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas," the Russian military department said in a statement.

It was also reported that drones were also shot down over the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula.

The number of injured people as a result of the missile attack on Odessa yesterday evening has increased to ten people, the chairman of the Odessa regional military administration Oleg Kiper announced on his Telegram channel, BTA reported.

"Among the injured are three women. Eight people are hospitalized, mainly with shrapnel and cut wounds. Doctors assess the condition of one of them as serious", Kiper's message states.

Last night, Izmailsky district was once again attacked with drones, the operational headquarters of the Izmailsky district state administration reported on its Facebook page.

There is damage to the infrastructure. The relevant services are eliminating the consequences of the attack.

The Bulgarians in the Odessa region number over 150,000 people and are the third largest according to the latest official census in Ukraine. About 50-60 thousand Bulgarians live in the city of Odessa itself. The largest compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolgradsky, Izmailsky and Belgorod-Dniester regions.