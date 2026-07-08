Ukrainian drones hit oil infrastructure in Russia more than 1,500 kilometers from the border

Ukrainian drones have struck an oil pumping station in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan, located more than 1,500 kilometers from the border between Russia and Ukraine. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, quoted by Reuters, reports BTA.

According to the Ukrainian service, the attacked facility is part of the “Transneft-Ural“ transport system and has an annual capacity of about 2 million tons of oil products.

Special operations forces of the Ukrainian armed forces also struck two oil refineries in Nizhnekamsk, in the Russian republic of Tatarstan. This was reported by Ukrinform, citing information from the command of the Ukrainian special forces.

According to the report, the attacks were carried out on the night of Wednesday, hitting the oil refining complex „TANEKO“ and the plant „TAIF-NK“. The Ukrainian side claims that several drones successfully reached their targets.

„TANEKO“ is among the largest and most modern oil refineries in Russia, with the plant having a high degree of crude oil processing. „TAIF-NK“ is the second largest oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk with a capacity of up to 8.5 million tons of crude oil per year.

The Ukrainian agency also reports that during the night, drones hit nine tankers associated with the Russian so-called „Shadow Fleet“.

A separate fire was reported on the Kerch Peninsula in Crimea, which affected a large power distribution substation. According to the monitoring group „Crimean Wind“, cited by Ukrinform, the information was confirmed by satellite images.

The city of Kerch was reportedly left without power. Residents also reported explosions in Kerch, the Bakhchisarai region, around the Balaklava thermal power plant and in the South Bay of Sevastopol.

Information about the strikes and their consequences has not been independently confirmed.