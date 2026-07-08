A decisive battle for the Elysee Palace! Marine Le Pen remains in the race for the presidency, but does she have any cha

Marine Le Pen announced her fourth candidacy for president of France after a Paris appeals court allowed her to participate in the 2027 election, despite upholding her conviction in the case of embezzlement of funds from the European Parliament, writes "Reuters".

The leader of the far-right "National Rally" party presented the legal battle as a test that has made her stronger, and said she is ready to face voters.

The court's decision shortened her ban on holding public office, imposed for using European Parliament funds to pay her party staff in France. Le Pen said she would appeal the verdict to the highest court, while campaigning.

Her candidacy poses a significant risk, as she will have to convince voters to support a politician whose conviction has been upheld by two courts while she awaits the final decision on her appeal.

"I think you should never impose anything on the French people; they should have the final say and now the French people will have the final say," she said.

Le Pen is counting on voters to put her political positions above judicial concerns and give her a chance to become France's first far-right president in the modern era.

The decision comes at a time when the "National Assembly" is closer to power than ever. Polls suggest Le Pen is likely to reach the second round of the election, although victory remains uncertain.

She has said that the party's 30-year-old chairman, Jordan Bardella, would be her candidate for prime minister if she wins the presidential election. The two have portrayed their relationship as a political partnership, combining her experience with his popularity among younger voters.

"Jordan Bardella and I are fighting for France. We are fighting for the French people. This cause is clearly beyond our means," she said. "And therefore our personal ambitions are not taken into account at all."

Despite the demonstrated unity between the two, differences remain on economic policy. Critics accuse the party of not having a clear enough plan to tackle France's high public debt and weak economic growth.

Bardella has taken a more market-oriented stance on some issues, including pension reform, which has created tension around Le Pen's promise to return the retirement age to 62.

Political scientist Gilles Ivaldi of Sciences Po said the party's future depends on its ability to attract a wider range of right-wing voters.

"To govern and secure a parliamentary majority, the Republican Party must ultimately win over right-wing voters and at some point reach an agreement with the mass right," he said.

"A broad alliance of right-wing forces is a prerequisite for the Republican Party to take power."