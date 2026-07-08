Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibikha said today that Ukraine's proposals, supported by its allies, give Russian President Vladimir Putin an opportunity to end the war and prevent the collapse that Kiev believes Russia is heading for as a result of the ongoing escalation, Ukrinform reported, quoted by BTA.

Sibikha made these comments in a conversation with journalists on the sidelines of the NATO summit, a correspondent for the Ukrainian agency reported.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, the assessments of the real situation on the battlefield given at the meeting essentially boil down to one general conclusion – that Ukraine has stabilized the front line, is making progress and is successfully using asymmetric operations, which significantly strengthens its negotiating position.

“I think it is becoming increasingly obvious – not just obvious, but strikingly clear – that for Putin the war has not just gone off course, but is leading him to collapse. And the proposals that Ukraine has today, with the support of our allies, are undoubtedly an opportunity for Putin to end this war and, in fact, avoid collapse“, Sibiha pointed out.

According to estimates by NATO allies, the Ukrainian defense industry has grown 54 times since the start of the war more than four years ago, Ukrinform notes.