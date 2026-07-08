Donald Trump vows in Ankara: US will stay in NATO

US President Donald Trump has told NATO allies that he wants his country to remain part of the alliance, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

During a closed-door NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday, Trump also said that the US is ready to continue selling weapons to its allies, regardless of how they are used, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The White House has not commented on the US president's remarks during the meeting.

According to the source, Trump did not repeat his criticism of NATO ally Spain over defense spending, nor did he discuss his decision to end a temporary ceasefire agreement with Iran. The American leader also did not raise the topic of Greenland, which has previously created tension among the allies.

Trump previously ordered the termination of trade relations with Spain over disputes over military spending and the country's position on the conflict in Iran.