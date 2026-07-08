Who will blink first? Both Moscow and Kiev urgently want an end to the war, but the problem lies with Putin and Zelensky

Russia and Ukraine want an agreement to end the war, but the presidents of both countries have difficult personalities. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, who met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Ankara, where the NATO summit is taking place, reported "Reuters".

"We have settled a lot of wars and I thought this one would be the easiest, but Putin is a difficult character, and this man is a difficult character," Trump said, pointing to Zelensky, who was sitting next to him.

However, he added that he was sure that Russia and Ukraine would do everything to stop the war.

We recall that over the weekend Trump held telephone conversations with Putin and Zelensky, after which he stated that he saw a real opportunity to end the war in Ukraine and that a solution to the conflict was "closer than people think".

During his campaign for the presidential elections, which were held on November 5, 2024, Trump repeatedly stated, that if he wins the US presidential election, he will be able to end the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours, but at the moment there is no progress on this line.