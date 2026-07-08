Greenland Prime Minister to Donald Trump: Our Island is Not for Sale!

Greenland is not for sale, said the head of the island's government, Jens-Friedrich Nielsen, quoted by Reuters.

His comment comes after US President Donald Trump again expressed an appetite to take control of the Arctic territory during a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey.

"Repeated calls to seize or establish control over our country do not change that", Nielsen stressed.

Norway today warned Trump not to cross the border into Greenland. The American head of state, for his part, expressed regret that the United States returned the island to Denmark after World War II.

The issue of control of Greenland has damaged relations between the United States and NATO, US President Donald Trump said yesterday before the NATO summit in Ankara, quoted by "Reuters".

He once again insisted that Greenland should be under the control of the United States, not Denmark.

"It has damaged my relationship with NATO because Greenland does not help Denmark. Denmark does not spend money to actually help Greenland, but it is important to the United States and is surrounded by Chinese and Russian ships - and this will not be the case," Trump is categorical.

We recall that Donald Trump's request to control Greenland caused tension between Washington, Copenhagen and NATO, with the countries in the Alliance insisting that the Arctic island should remain Danish territory.

Greenland has also repeatedly expressed its dissatisfaction with the US president's request, whose main motive is that the island is important for the security of his country due to the presence of China and Russia.

Since the beginning of 2026, Greenland and the US have been negotiating the status of the island and Washington's access to it, including military access.