Vladimir Putin: The enemy seeks to harm us, but the Russian energy system remains one of the strongest in the world

Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that the Russian energy system is one of the strongest in the world despite, in his words, the attempts of "the enemy" to damage the economy, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Russia has introduced a ban on the export of diesel fuel and will begin importing fuel in July as part of measures to overcome the shortage of gasoline and diesel in the country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said today at a government meeting.

"A ban on the export of diesel fuel was introduced today and this will allow for an increase in supplies to the domestic market," Novak said.

He noted that there is concern among Russian citizens about the shortage of fuel at gas stations.

"It is quite obvious that the enemy is trying to damage the economy. However, the most important thing is that he is trying to create a tense situation in society. "We know that this task is impossible," Putin said at a government meeting, as quoted by TASS.