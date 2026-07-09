Moscow reacts sharply after NATO summit in Ankara: Decisions on Ukraine could lead to global catastrophe

Moscow has categorically condemned the decisions taken during the NATO summit in Ankara, defining them as a threat with potentially catastrophic consequences for global security. The Kremlin's official position was presented in an official statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in the early hours of July 9, Bulgarian time.

Warning of “global catastrophe“

In an official statement published on the department's website, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova sharply criticized the course of the North Atlantic Alliance to strengthen collective defense and provide new large-scale military assistance to Kiev.

„It is a pity that NATO strategists did not stop and think for a moment that such irresponsible decisions could lead to a catastrophe not only for the alliance, but also for the entire world“, said Zakharova.

The promised billions for Kiev have exploded Russia's discontent

The main reason for Moscow's sharp reaction was the official commitment of NATO member states, agreed during the two-day forum in Turkey on July 7 and 8. In Ankara, the allies promised to provide record military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 70 billion euros for the current year. According to the Russian side, this funding and the sending of new weapons systems directly involve the Alliance in the conflict and block the possibilities for a diplomatic agreement.

Context of the Ankara meeting

The NATO forum in the Turkish capital took place under increased security measures and key debates about the collective security of the West. Before its start, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for “hard decisions“ and urgently strengthen his country's air defense after a wave of massive Russian strikes on Kiev. For his part, US President Donald Trump also held a a number of talks, including with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with the topic of the future of the conflict in Ukraine remaining central to the entire international community.