Trump linked the presence of US troops in Europe to the annexation of Greenland

US President Donald Trump raised the issue of further reducing US troops in Europe, linking any decision to a possible agreement on the future of Greenland, DPA reported, BTA reported.

"I have not yet made a final decision. "A lot will depend on Greenland," Trump said aboard Air Force One when asked if he would withdraw more U.S. troops from Europe.

Trump said a lot will depend on whether he can get what he called a "very good deal on Greenland," adding, "I might."

Shortly after arriving at the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump had already said that Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, "should be under the control of the United States."

A senior U.S. official had previously made it clear that Washington believed taking control of Greenland was the only way to address the long-term security risks surrounding the island.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has strongly rejected the request.

Earlier this year, Trump openly threatened to take control of Greenland, thereby not only alienating Denmark – NATO ally, but also raised doubts about the cohesion of the world's largest military alliance and mutual loyalty within NATO, DPA recalls.

His justification was that otherwise the territory belonging to Denmark would not be protected by Russia and China and therefore poses a problem for "US security interests."

Trump later withdrew the threat to resort to military means if necessary and abandoned the announced punitive tariffs against Germany and other European countries if they did not agree to sell the island to the US.

The governments of Denmark and Greenland have consistently rejected the annexation by the US.

Meanwhile, Trump denied allegations that his short stay in the UK was dictated by concerns for his security, PA media/DPA reported.

Trump left Ankara for Britain on board the old presidential plane, and the new one, gifted to him by Qatar, flew separately. In Britain, Trump landed at the British air force base "Mildenhall". After a short stay there, he continued his journey home on the new presidential plane.

When reporters asked him about this change of planes and whether it was dictated by threats against the plane and against him personally, Trump replied: "I am constantly under threat. I'm number one on their list."

He reiterated his earlier comments on social media that the new presidential plane was being sent to the base in "Mildenhall" so that US service members could inspect it.

Trump previously wrote on "Truth Social": "To honor our brave men and women of the armed forces, we are sending the brand new and truly impressive "Air Force One" to "Mildenhall" air force base in the United Kingdom to give them an opportunity to inspect the aircraft... .

Trump previously said that he had flown from Turkey to the UK aboard the previous "Air Force One" "for good old times' sake. During this trip, however, accompanying reporters were ordered to keep the plane's window blinds closed. Trump himself, who was not forced to do the same, has hinted at a possible threat from Iran.

The Mildenhall base is primarily used to refuel U.S. military aircraft and for U.S. planes carrying senior U.S. officials, the agency said.