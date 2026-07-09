Iran: Bushehr nuclear power plant hit by missiles during US strikes

The perimeter of Iran's "Busher" nuclear power plant was hit by shells during US strikes on the southwestern province of Bushehr, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Ehsan Jahanian, Bushehr's deputy governor for political, security and social affairs, said several locations in the southern province were targeted.

"Among the sites hit this afternoon were the perimeter of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the Chogadak military base and a fishing pier in the southern part of the province," he said.

Jahanian added that another US strike earlier today hit a pier in Asalweh, setting fishing boats owned by locals on fire.

There were no reports of casualties or injuries.