Ukraine has effectively once again denied that Russia has captured the city of Konstantinovka in the eastern Donetsk region.

The General Staff (GST) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFK) announced, quoted by Ukrinform, that according to data from 16:00 (Bulgarian time) a total of 79 battles had taken place today.

The fiercest battles, according to the report published on Facebook, are being fought precisely in the Konstantinovka and Slavyanskoye directions, as well as in places along the border with Russia.

According to the GST of the AFK, the Ukrainian army has repelled 16 Russian attacks in Konstantinovka and The area. Four battles are still ongoing.

The figures have not been independently verified.

On Friday, Russia announced that it had captured Konstantinovka. The next day, Ukraine denied this.

The battle for the town, which had a pre-war population of around 78,000, has been ongoing since late last year, when Russian troops began moving into the area. Konstantinovka is now Russia's main target on a front stretching more than 1,000 kilometers, according to Agence France-Presse.

It is one of the last major towns in Donetsk Oblast to remain under Ukrainian control. Russia has otherwise seized more than 80 percent of the eastern Ukrainian region.

Russia claims full control of neighboring Luhansk Oblast.

Together with Donetsk Oblast, it forms the industrial region of Donbass, which Russia has declared annexed.