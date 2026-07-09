Historic vote! Palestine sets date for first parliamentary elections in 20 years

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has set November 28, 2026, as the date for parliamentary elections, the official WAFA news agency reported on Thursday.

In his decree, he called on Palestinians in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip to participate in free and direct elections to elect members of the Palestinian Legislative Council.

Issued under Law Decree No. 1 of 2007 on General Elections and its subsequent amendments, the decree marks the beginning of the first legislative vote since January 2006.

The date for the presidential elections, scheduled for the first quarter of 2027 will be announced in accordance with the law.

Abbas, who has been in power for 21 years since taking office in January 2005, was elected to a four-year term but remained in office as subsequent presidential and legislative elections were repeatedly postponed.