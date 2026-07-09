Iran warns US: Do not resort to new military adventurism

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned the United States on Monday not to resort to any further “military adventurism“, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

According to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry in a telephone conversation with the head of the armed forces of Pakistan, Araghchi condemned the US strikes on Iran as a violation of the memorandum of understanding from Islamabad.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed the situation in Iran in a telephone conversation, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced.

“During the conversation, they were condemned the latest events in the region and the ceasefire situation“, the message of the conversation reads.

The last such conversation between the two was held on June 15. The current one comes against the backdrop of Trump's statement from Ankara yesterday that, in his opinion, the ceasefire has also put an end to the new strikes against Iran. In addition, after three tankers were hit by missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, the US revoked a derogation allowing Tehran to sell oil.

The situation with Iran was also among the topics discussed by NATO allies during the Alliance's summit on July 7-8 in Ankara, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the new strikes against Iran were “necessary”. His words were met with a response from Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai, who said that Europe must be held accountable for complicity in military aggression against Iran.