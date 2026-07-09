Israel: Iran is weak! We are ready to attack them again if necessary

The Israeli army is ready to attack Iran "for a third time, if necessary", Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said today, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

"The army is ready and is in a state of readiness to resume fighting in order to re-establish air superiority and strike (. . .) Iran again to eliminate threats," Katz said at a military ceremony.

At the same ceremony, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran has been weakened by Israel's two military campaigns against the Islamic Republic.

"Iran and its allies are weaker than ever "was," Netanyahu also said.