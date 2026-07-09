Over 150 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia today, the Russian Defense Ministry announced, quoted by TASS, BTA reports.

According to its data, from 08:00 Moscow (and Bulgarian) time to 20:00, 152 unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems over a number of Russian regions, the occupied Crimean peninsula and the Black Sea.

Authorities in a number of Russian Federation subjects reported several injured people and material damage.

An 18-year-old boy was killed and a 30-year-old man was injured when a Ukrainian drone crashed into a car on a road in the Luhansk region, the appointed from Moscow, the head of the occupied eastern Ukrainian region, Leonid Pasechnyk.

There is no electricity in all districts of the partially occupied Kherson region, either completely or partially, said the Russian-appointed governor, Vladimir Saldo.