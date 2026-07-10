Serious clashes between civilians, military personnel and police in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv have brought to the surface the deep social tension surrounding the mobilization process in the country.

The official authorities in Kiev reacted sharply to the escalation, announcing the start of two parallel investigations - criminal against the attacking citizens and internal-military against the actions of the mobilization officers themselves.

Chronology of the clash in the Sykhiv district

The incident began late in the evening in the Sykhiv district of Lviv on “Chervona Kalina“ Boulevard. Officers of the local Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCS) stopped and detained a man, born in 1996, wanted for evading military service.

According to the Bulgarian Central Intelligence Agency, after the detainee was taken away in one of the cars, a hostile crowd of about 200 people quickly gathered at the scene, blocking the team that remained on site. Witnesses on social networks claim that the people reacted to the rough treatment by the military. The following actions followed:

Aggression against equipment: Citizens surrounded, broke the windows and completely overturned the official vehicle of the Central Bank of Bulgaria.

Citizens surrounded, broke the windows and completely overturned the official vehicle of the Central Bank of Bulgaria. Physical violence: Videos on the Internet show protesters tearing the uniforms of soldiers and chanting "Shame!"

Videos on the Internet show protesters tearing the uniforms of soldiers and chanting "Shame!" Injured: The leadership of the Sykhiv District Commissariat confirmed that two officers from the TCC were admitted to a trauma clinic, but their lives were not in danger.

The leadership of the Sykhiv District Commissariat confirmed that two officers from the TCC were admitted to a trauma clinic, but their lives were not in danger. Attack on a police officer: The police officer who arrived at the scene and tried to calm the crowd was also subjected to physical violence.

The authorities' reaction: Two proceedings and an inspection of the military

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine announced that they had filed two criminal proceedings – for obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) during martial law and for using violence against a law enforcement officer.

At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria issued an official position condemning the attack, but also ordered an urgent internal investigation into the legality of the actions of the mobilization officers during the detention itself. The army emphasized that the street is mostly staffed by servicemen with real combat experience from the front, not civilian officials.

Kiev warns of radicalization of society

The political response in Ukraine is extremely sharp, as the topic of mandatory mobilization (for men over 25) remains critically sensitive against the backdrop of the ongoing war:

“If today you beat and tear the clothes of a soldier from your own army, think about who will protect you tomorrow from the enemy, who will do the same to you“, wrote on Telegram Kirilo Budanov, chief of staff of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Mayor of Lviv, Andrii Sadovii, and the regional governor Maxim Kozitsky expressed strong concern that footage of the clashes is already being circulated on Russian propaganda channels under the headlines of “Lviv uprising“. “Russia has the greatest interest right now in making Ukrainians fight each other,“ Sadoviy warned.

Ukraine's Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, pointed out that the incident should not be viewed in isolation: “When people have been reporting violations of their rights for years, but do not see an adequate legal assessment, distrust builds up, tension grows, and society becomes radicalized“.

Interfax-Ukraine statistics show a drastic jump in tension on the domestic front: while in the first year of the war (2022) only 5 attacks on TCC employees were registered, last year there were 341, and since the beginning of the current 2026, they have already exceeded 100 cases.

The current case increases the pressure on the Ministry of Defense, which recently promised to present a large-scale reform of contracts and the conscription system to reduce public discontent.