Netanyahu and Trump agreed to coordinate by phone

The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and the US President Donald Trump held a new telephone conversation, in which they agreed to continue close strategic cooperation between the two countries, Reuters reported, citing an official statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

The bilateral dialogue is developing against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East and the renewal of direct clashes between the United States and Iran.

During the conversation, President Trump familiarized Netanyahu with the latest „American moves in the Gulf“. The information coincides with reports of a series of retaliatory air strikes carried out by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) against Iranian military assets and positions near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. According to Washington, these actions are in response to Iranian attacks on merchant ships in international waters.

For his part, the Israeli prime minister has emphasized regional threats, directly targeting Ankara. Using the social platform X, Netanyahu's office reported that he had highlighted to the American leader the "seriousness of the statements of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan" and his associates, directed against the existence of the state of Israel. Tensions between the two regional powers have further escalated after Israel opposed a potential deal to sell US F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, arguing that it threatens its national security.

During the conversation, Netanyahu also stressed the critical need to immediately establish and strengthen security zones along Israel's borders to ensure the country's protection from external threats.

Although reports in recent weeks of tactical disagreements between the two leaders over how to handle the conflict with Iran have emerged, this conversation demonstrates a desire to smooth over differences. It follows their previous dialogue, in which Trump and Netanyahu agreed to hold a formal face-to-face meeting on US soil in the near future.