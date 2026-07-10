Fire breaks out at Kuban oil refinery after drone attack

A serious fire has broken out at a local oil refinery in the Kuban region.

According to official information from the regional emergency services, the incident was caused by falling debris from destroyed drones. Local air defense systems shot down several drones, but parts of them fell on production infrastructure.

Dozens of fire crews and specialized equipment were immediately sent to the scene to localize the fire. According to initial reports from the authorities, no one among the company's employees or the local population was injured. Constant monitoring of air quality in the area around the refinery is being carried out to rule out the risk of environmental pollution.