Kremlin: Production of Patriot missiles in Ukraine would mean presence of NATO soldiers

The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin - Dmitry Peskov, said that if Ukraine starts producing missiles for Patriot air defense systems, this would mean the presence of servicemen from NATO member states on Ukrainian territory. According to him, such a development is among the reasons why Moscow justifies the start of the so-called Special Military Operation, reports Focus.

Peskov's comment comes after US President Donald Trump's statement that he is ready to provide Kiev with a license to produce ammunition for Patriot systems.

„We need to think about how much this issue has been developed, by whom it was developed, and so on. But if this promise is fulfilled, then armed forces from NATO member states will operate on Ukrainian territory,“ said Peskov, quoted by “Gazeta Ru“.

According to him, the Kremlin is still analyzing Trump's statement and is in no hurry to make a final assessment of the initiative.

Critics outside Russia too

According to the publication, the US president's decision has provoked critical reactions not only in Russia but also abroad. As an example, an analysis by the publication Responsible Statecraft is cited, according to which the idea of Ukraine receiving a license to produce Patriot missiles could turn out to be both practically ineffective and risky for the United States itself.

According to the authors of the analysis, such a step could create a danger of sensitive American military technologies falling into foreign hands. It is precisely because of these technological and military risks that Washington may ultimately abandon the actual implementation of the initiative.

Russian Expert: More of a Political Gesture

In Russia, there are also opinions that Donald Trump's statement may be primarily political in nature, and not represent a real program for military cooperation.

Russian security expert Konstantin Blokhin commented that organizing the production of Patriot missiles in wartime is an extremely complex and expensive undertaking.

„It is clear that production is expensive and difficult to organize in wartime. Perhaps Trump himself hopes that nothing will happen. But now he has the opportunity to say that he gave the license and did everything he could,“ Blokhin said.

According to him, such a move could be perceived as an attempt by Washington to show support for Kiev, without necessarily leading to the actual production of Patriot missiles on Ukrainian territory.