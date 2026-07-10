Erdogan with a personal gift for each of the leaders attending the NATO Summit

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented a personal gift to the leaders attending the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit: the book titled "The Politics of Courage: Erdoğan and the Rise of Türkiye," alongside an autographed special letter.

Yesterday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan hosted a dinner at the Presidential Complex in honour of the leaders and their spouses attending the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit.

Following the dinner, Erdoğan presented to the leaders the biography prepared by the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Foundation titled "The Politics of Courage: Erdoğan and the Rise of Türkiye," together with an autographed special letter as a personal gift.

Composed in English for an international audience, the book recounts Türkiye’s contemporary political history, landmark decisions, challenges, reforms, and long-term ambitions through the lens of President Erdoğan’s political life.

The book explores President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership journey and the political, social, and institutional transformation that Türkiye has undergone over the past quarter-century, centring on the concept of the "politics of courage."

- "This work is a manifestation of the legacy we leave for future generations"

In the letter accompanying the book, President Erdoğan said:

"History is not merely the sum of lived moments but the collective accumulation of the decisions that shape them, the arduous efforts exerted, and the vision built. This work, which goes beyond a personal journey, is a manifestation of the aspirations we shared with our country, the initiatives we completed, and the legacy we leave for future generations."

The fundamental approach of the book is also revealed by this assessment in the letter.

The work seeks to transcend the confines of a singular political biography by examining Türkiye’s recent past through the lenses of the nation, leadership, and a collective future.

In this regard, the book serves as a complete source for explaining to the worldwide public the transformation that Türkiye has undergone in recent years within its own historical and social framework.

- Academic accumulation and historical narrative combined

Dr. Hümeyra Ş. Oktay is the book's project director, while Prof. Mehmet Akif Kireçci is the editor.

Prof. Kireçci, Prof. Gülnur Aybet, and Prof. Birol Akgün penned the book.

Combining academic expertise with historical narrative, the publication offers a holistic perspective on Türkiye’s transformation, examining it across its various dimensions.

- Institutional contribution to Türkiye’s memory

The Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Foundation persists in its endeavours to enhance Türkiye’s recent political, social, and institutional memory, transmit this legacy to future generations, and disseminate it to the global audience.

In this regard, the Foundation carries out activities in publishing, research, archiving, memory centre development, and libraries and museums.

The foundation's activities aim to systematically gather records, memories, testimonies, and academic studies on Türkiye's recent history, as well as to document the country's political and social transition in various ways.

The work "The Politics of Courage: Erdoğan and the Rise of Türkiye" stands out as one of the Foundation’s international initiatives within its broader vision for memory preservation and publishing.