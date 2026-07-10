Turkey is negotiating with Putin about the sale of its S-400 systems. Moscow: This is an extremely sensitive topic

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russia and Turkey are discussing the possibility of selling the S-400 air defense systems acquired by Turkey to third countries, BTA reported.

“This is an extremely sensitive topic. We are in contact with Turkey on this issue and will continue our talks“, said Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the Turkish television “A TV“ (aTV). However, he did not want to go into details on the subject.

The comment comes after US President Donald Trump announced during the NATO summit in the Turkish capital that he was considering returning Ankara to the F-35 fighter jet program, after the country was excluded from it precisely because of the purchase of the Russian S-400 systems.

“I haven't made a decision completely, but I'm inclined to say: look, he's done everything, he's helped us in so many ways… "This is the best plane, everyone wants it," Trump said during a press conference in Ankara.

However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not answer what exactly Donald Trump told him on this issue and what Turkey intends to do with the Russian S-400 air defense systems, which led to the imposition of sanctions against Ankara.

"Keep following me," Erdogan said in response to the question.

The issue of Turkey's return to the program also caused some negative reactions, with Israel and Greece among the countries that objected to Washington's intention.

The sale of American F-35 fighter jets to Turkey would “destroy” the balance of power in the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. Mitsotakis, for his part, stressed that the Alliance must be based on the fundamental principle of good neighborly relations. Greece continues to face an "open threat of war" from Turkey if Athens exercises its right to expand its territorial waters, he added in response to the news reported by President Donald Trump that Turkey will once again be able to buy F-35 aircraft.

However, Erdogan did not specifically answer what exactly Donald Trump told him on this issue and what Turkey intends to do with the Russian S-400 air defense systems that led to the imposition of sanctions against Ankara.