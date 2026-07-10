Germany to withdraw troops from Iraqi city of Erbil

Germany will withdraw its troops from the northern Iraqi city of Erbil by the end of September and close the field camp there, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

According to the magazine "Spiegel", about 30 German soldiers are currently stationed at the facility near the airport in Erbil.

Berlin has significantly reduced its military presence in the Middle East due to increased security risks related to the war with Iran.

A spokesman for the German Defense Ministry confirmed that Germany plans to gradually reduce its military presence in Erbil, without specifying specific deadlines or numbers.

"I want to emphasize that we are simply reducing our presence. "Vital support activities, including those for the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, will continue. For this purpose, a team of military advisors will remain at the German embassy," the spokesman said.

German troops have been stationed in Erbil for years as part of the international coalition against the terrorist group "Islamic State". They provide training, advice and support to Kurdish security forces in the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

When asked if the decision was related to US plans to reduce its military presence in the region, the spokesman said it was taken in coordination with all partners. "No one partner was decisive in this case. The decision is the result of coordination between all participants," he added.